In Pics | Supporters gather in Miami as Trump makes court appearance

| Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 12:38 AM IST

Former US president Donald Trump is facing charges for keeping classified government documents after leaving office. His indictment resulted in demonstrations by several protesters supporting him outside the Miami courthouse.

Trump faces federal charges

The US government alleged that Trump has overstepped the Espionage Act and some other laws after several sensitive documents regarding national security were discovered at his residence in Miami. He is accused of withholding the documents from the National Archives purposefully and sharing national security secrets with individuals without clearance.

(Photograph: AFP )

Police patrol outside Miami court

The picture shows police officers patrolling outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse in Miami to monitor the situation. Federal agents also secured the area surrounding the courthouse for Trump's arrival amid protests, according to a BBC report.

(Photograph: AFP )

Protesters support Trump

People were seen holding flags, banners and even selling merchandise that read "Not Guilty" in support of Trump. The protesters gathered and chanted slogans to show their support for the former president.

(Photograph: AFP )

Supporter holds pig's head

A protester could be seen holding a pig's head in support of Trump, wearing US flag colours. According to reports, the crowd cheered Trump when his motorcade appeared at the Miami court for his hearing. He is accused of a 37-count indictment for mishandling classified documents.

(Photograph: AFP )

Counter-protesters outside Miami court

A few people were also seen shouting slogans and opposing Trump's supporters. The counter-protesters could be seen holding posters like "Lock him up" and Trump's morphed image.

(Photograph: AFP )

Trump visits Cuban restaurant

After the court hearing, Trump heads to a Cuban restaurant in Miami where a crowd waited for him to arrive. Upon his arrival, Trump greeted his supporters and clicked selfies with them. (Image credit:@ChexOut84/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Trump indicted a second time

Former president Trump is being indicted a second time and appeared before the court on the eve of his 77th birthday. He is the first former president of the US to face federal charges where he pleaded not guilty.

(Photograph: AFP )