/In Pics | Super Typhoon Fung-wong submerges villages, leaves over a million displaced in Philippines

Over 1.4 million people were displaced, and at least two were killed after the super typhoon lashed the country with strong winds and heavy rain.
Entire villages in the Philippines remained submerged while several towns were left without electricity on Monday (Nov 10) as Typhoon Fung-wong left a trail of destruction in the archipelago. Over 1.4 million people were displaced, and at least two were killed after the super typhoon lashed the country with strong winds and heavy rain.
The recent storm was second within few days in the country. Earlier, Typhoon Kalmaegi, which swept across the islands of the central Philippines, wreaking havoc. At least 224 people were killed, while more than 100 were missing.
In Cagayan province, rescue chief Rueli Rapsing told AFP that a flash flood in the neighbouring province of Apayao resulted in the Chico River bursting its banks, as residents rushed to higher grounds.
“We received reports around six in the morning ... that some people were already on their roofs,” Rapsing said. More than 5,000 people were safely evacuated. Soon after, the overflowing Cagayan River swallowed the small city of Tuguegarao, about 30 kilometres away.
Cleanup efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi were stopped ahead of the landfall of Fung-wong. On Monday (Nov 10), schools and government offices remained closed across the main island of Luzon, including the capital Manila.
Among those who lost their lives was a 64-year-old woman, who had been trying to evacuate but probably went back inside her home to get something she forgot. Another person was killed after drowning in a flash flood on Catanduanes island.
The monstrous storm is now on its path towards Taiwan, where it is expected to bring more than 350 millimetres (14 inches) of torrential downpours, intensifying the seasonal monsoon in the country, Taipei’s Central Weather Administration said.