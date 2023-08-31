In Pics | Super blue Moon lights night skies around the world

Source: AFP

A rare super blue Moon appeared in skies around the world on Wednesday (August 30) night. The moon is considered a supermoon when it reaches the closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it look much larger than Earth, increasing seven per cent in diameter.

A blue moon does not refer to its colour, but when there are two full moons in a single month. The next blue supermoon will not be seen until the 2030s. Wednesday's supermoon also coincided with the Hindu festival "Raksha Bandhan" or Rakhi, which celebrates the bond between siblings.