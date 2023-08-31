In Pics | Super blue Moon lights night skies around the world
Source:AFP
A rare super blue Moon appeared in skies around the world on Wednesday (August 30) night. The moon is considered a supermoon when it reaches the closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it look much larger than Earth, increasing seven per cent in diameter.
A blue moon does not refer to its colour, but when there are two full moons in a single month. The next blue supermoon will not be seen until the 2030s. Wednesday's supermoon also coincided with the Hindu festival "Raksha Bandhan" or Rakhi, which celebrates the bond between siblings.
It's not blue in colour
The term Blue supermoon has nothing to do with colour. It simply refers to when we see a full moon twice in a month. In this photo, The super blue moon is pictured over Nablus on August 31, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
trending now
Previous occurrence in 2009
The previous super blue Moon occurred in December 2009. In this photo, the super blue Moon rises through a street lamp in Paris on August 30, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
Next occurrence not to be seen until 2030s
The next occurrence of the super blue Moon will not be seen until 2037. In this photo, the super blue Moon rises over Los Angeles on August 30, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
Watchers starstruck
Watchers across the world were starstruck by the occurrence of the super blue Moon.