Insistent rain across the country has caused a flooding situation, and the northern Indian state of Punjab is reeling under the impact of the devastating floods. The swelling of rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi has caused heavy damage.
Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar are among the worst districts. Rescue operations are underway to bring people to safety.
Image: Residents of Mand village in Kapurthala district are being rescued by Indian Army personnel. A dog is a man's best friend, and this picture speaks volumes.
The death toll in the Punjab floods has risen to 43. Indian Army, NDRF, along with aid workers, have been evacuating people from affected areas to safer spaces.
Image: A man from Baoopur village is seen bringing his cattle out of flood water. An Army personnel is seen helping him.
According to reports, 1.75 lakh acres of farmland have been inundated, causing damage to paddy and other crops. Punjab is known as the breadbasket of the country for its massive production of wheat and rice.
Image: A stranded family waits for aid as their house is surrounded by flood water.
Over 300,000 people have been displaced due to the disaster.
Image: Residents of Baoopur village are seen rowing their boat across the Beas river as the water level rises over the danger level.
Punjab is experiencing the worst floods since 1988. Hundreds of shelters have been set up to house people rescued from flood-affected regions.