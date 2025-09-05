LOGIN
In Pics | Submerged farmlands, livestock drowning: Reality of Punjab - the breadbasket of India amid floods

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 13:15 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 14:37 IST

Insistent rain across the country has caused a flooding situation, and the northern Indian state of Punjab is reeling under the impact of the devastating floods. The swelling of rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi has caused heavy damage.

Punjab rescue op: A picture that speaks a 1000 words
1 / 5
(Photograph: Credit: AFP)

Punjab rescue op: A picture that speaks a 1000 words

Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar are among the worst districts. Rescue operations are underway to bring people to safety.

Image: Residents of Mand village in Kapurthala district are being rescued by Indian Army personnel. A dog is a man's best friend, and this picture speaks volumes.

Cattle is being brought to safety
2 / 5
(Photograph: Credit: AFP)

Cattle is being brought to safety

The death toll in the Punjab floods has risen to 43. Indian Army, NDRF, along with aid workers, have been evacuating people from affected areas to safer spaces.

Image: A man from Baoopur village is seen bringing his cattle out of flood water. An Army personnel is seen helping him.

Punjab musters courage
3 / 5
(Photograph: Credit: AFP)

Punjab musters courage

According to reports, 1.75 lakh acres of farmland have been inundated, causing damage to paddy and other crops. Punjab is known as the breadbasket of the country for its massive production of wheat and rice.

Image: A stranded family waits for aid as their house is surrounded by flood water.

Swelling river Beas
4 / 5
(Photograph: Credit: AFP)

Swelling river Beas

Over 300,000 people have been displaced due to the disaster.

Image: Residents of Baoopur village are seen rowing their boat across the Beas river as the water level rises over the danger level.

Punjab: Breadbasket of India submerged
5 / 5
(Photograph: Credit: AFP)

Punjab: Breadbasket of India submerged

Punjab is experiencing the worst floods since 1988. Hundreds of shelters have been set up to house people rescued from flood-affected regions.

