In Pics | Stunning images emerge of India’s new Parliament building

As the last-minute preparations continue, India's new Parliament building is set to be open this week, ahead of the Budget Session which will start on January 31. The photos of the triangular-shaped structure's interiors and exteriors have been published by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (MoHUA) which is carrying out the Central Vista redevelopment and new Parliament construction.

The latest photos uploaded on the dedicated website of the ministry, which is centralvista.gov.in, show people working on the Lok Sabha chamber's finishing touches, along with courtyards and corridors. The deadline decided for the project, which was November 2022, has been missed, however, the ministry officials claim that it will be ready by January end.

However, the government has not yet announced if the Budget Session will start in the new building or if the session's second part will be held there.