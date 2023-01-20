In Pics | Stunning images emerge of India’s new Parliament building
As the last-minute preparations continue, India's new Parliament building is set to be open this week, ahead of the Budget Session which will start on January 31. The photos of the triangular-shaped structure's interiors and exteriors have been published by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (MoHUA) which is carrying out the Central Vista redevelopment and new Parliament construction.
The latest photos uploaded on the dedicated website of the ministry, which is centralvista.gov.in, show people working on the Lok Sabha chamber's finishing touches, along with courtyards and corridors. The deadline decided for the project, which was November 2022, has been missed, however, the ministry officials claim that it will be ready by January end.
However, the government has not yet announced if the Budget Session will start in the new building or if the session's second part will be held there.
New Parliament
The new Parliament building, which is being constructed alongside the old building, is being built in a triangular shape to ensure optimum utilisation of space. The built-up area of the building would be 65,000 sq mt.
(Source: centralvista.gov.in)
(Photograph:Others)
Green building
The new Sansad Bhavan or platinum-rated green building will stand as a symbol of the commitment of India towards environmental sustainability.
(Source: centralvista.gov.in)
(Photograph:Others)
Lok Sabha
The new Lok Sabha will be triple in size compared to the old one and have 888 seats to ensure MPs can sit with ease. The design of Lok Sabha is based on the theme of the country's national bird, the peacock.
(Source: centralvista.gov.in)
(Photograph:Others)
Rajya Sabha
The Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats and will be based on the theme of the national flower, the lotus.
(Source: centralvista.gov.in)
(Photograph:Others)
State-of-the-Art Constitution Hall
The Indian citizens are physically and symbolically placed at the heart of the country's democracy in the Constitution Hall.
(Source: centralvista.gov.in)
(Photograph:Others)
Ultra-modern office spaces
The government has stated that the new Parliament “will have extensive use of wooden structure…rooted in traditional motifs and elements”. The new building's floors would have “hand-knotted carpets from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh".
(Source: centralvista.gov.in)
(Photograph:Others)
Sophisticated Audio-Visual Systems
Large committee rooms will be built in the new building, which will be equipped with the latest audio-visual systems. It will include purpose-designed, functional spaces to ensure higher efficiency.
(Source: centralvista.gov.in)
(Photograph:Others)
The central lounge
The central lounge is being constructed to complement the Parliament's open courtyard. This is the space where members will interact and will contain the Banyan tree, which is the country's national tree.
(Source: centralvista.gov.in)
(Photograph:Others)
Library
The library in the new parliament building will help the members in collecting information from the archives efficiently.
(Source: centralvista.gov.in)
(Photograph:Others)
Sansad Bhavan
The new Sansad Bhavan is set to help generate more opportunities for employment for semi-skilled, unskilled and skilled workers and contribute to economic revitalisation.
(Source: centralvista.gov.in)