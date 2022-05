In pics - 'Strong' leaders that are rumoured to be suffering from life-threatening diseases

Updated: May 12, 2022, 09:50 PM(IST)

Scroll to read about the international readers who are or were rumoured to be suffering from life-threatening illnesses:

Recently, many notable international leaders have been the subject of discussions. Rumours are floating of them receiving surgery or undergoing treatments for life-threatening ailments. Forefront amid these rumours is Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is said to be receiving surgery for cancer.

Vladimir Putin

In the middle of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to be preparing to undergo cancer surgery and will likely relinquish his command temporarily.

The news about his health was fuelled by concerns over him covering his legs with a blanket during the Victory Day celebration. As per the photographs and videos circulating on social media, the Russian president can be seen sitting amongst the second world war veterans and senior officials.

Putin is also said to be suffering from paranoia, schizophrenia and early stages of dementia.



(Photograph:Reuters)