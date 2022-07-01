In pics: July guide for binge-watch - Stranger Things', 'Vikram' & more!

Ranveer Singh is all set to embark on a wild journey with Bear Grylls in a new adventure special 'Ranveer VS Wild with Bear Grylls`
The show will exclusively stream on Netflix from July 8.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Stranger Things S4 part 2
Sadly, 'Stranger Things' has finally come to an end, and all the die-hard fans are all set to wave goodbye with an exciting last-time watch.
The second part of the show is streaming now on Netflix.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Uncharted
After smashing box office records, Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg's action-adventure 'Uncharted' is all set to release on Netflix.
The film will release on July 8.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Samrat Prithviraj
Akshay Kumar's much-awaited period drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' was released in theatres in May this year. And, now the film is premiering on Amazon Prime. So, those who missed the film in theatres, can catch the film now.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Vikram
Starring Ulaganayagan aka Universal Hero Kamal Haasan, Vikram has turned out to be a massive box office blockbuster earning more than Rs 400 crore at the box office and is soon to enter the 500 crore club. And now it is all set to release on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar from July 8 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Gray Man
Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans's highly anticipated film, ‘The Gray Man’ will release this month only on Netflix. The action spy thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo also marks the Hollywood debut of Indian star Dhanush.