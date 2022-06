Land affected

Bernard Malabirade, president of the Gers agriculture department, said the hailstorm had affected tens of thousands of hectares.

In the southwest Landes region, wine grower Nelly Lacave described the destruction left in the wake of the storm.

"In the vineyards, there is nothing left, the roof of our agricultural building is a giant Swiss cheese, and in the house, the windows are broken," she told AFP.

"My father, who is almost 70 years old, has never seen this," she added.



