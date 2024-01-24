In Pics | Storm Isha disrupts UK's travels and power services

Written By: Navya Beri Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

Storm Isha, which was set to batter “everybody” in the United Kingdom, as per forecasters, did just that. It hampered the country's travel, disrupted rail networks and also left homes without power.

Storm triggers flood

A car is partially submerged on a flooded road following Storm Isha in Warwick Bridge, Britain, January 22.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Information boards display delayed and cancelled train services

Information boards display delayed and cancelled train services at Edinburgh Waverley Station in the aftermath of Storm Isha in Edinburgh, Britain.

(Photograph: Reuters )

High waves hit shore in Porthleven

High waves due to Storm Isha hit the shore in Porthleven, Britain, January 21.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Workers recover lorries blown over

Workers recover lorries blown over on the M6 motorway during the high winds of Storm Isha, near Shap, north west England on January 22, 2024. Tens of thousands of people across the UK and Ireland were without power on Monday after Storm Isha lashed the countries with strong winds and heavy rain, disrupting travel networks.

(Photograph: AFP )

Floodwater water surrounds car

Floodwater water surrounds a flooded car abandoned by the side of a road, after the River Eden burst its banks during Storm Isha, near Warwick Bridge, north west England on January 22.

(Photograph: AFP )