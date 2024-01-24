In Pics | Storm Isha disrupts UK's travels and power services
Storm Isha, which was set to batter “everybody” in the United Kingdom, as per forecasters, did just that. It hampered the country's travel, disrupted rail networks and also left homes without power.
Storm triggers flood
A car is partially submerged on a flooded road following Storm Isha in Warwick Bridge, Britain, January 22.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Information boards display delayed and cancelled train services
Information boards display delayed and cancelled train services at Edinburgh Waverley Station in the aftermath of Storm Isha in Edinburgh, Britain.
(Photograph:Reuters)
High waves hit shore in Porthleven
High waves due to Storm Isha hit the shore in Porthleven, Britain, January 21.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Workers recover lorries blown over
Workers recover lorries blown over on the M6 motorway during the high winds of Storm Isha, near Shap, north west England on January 22, 2024. Tens of thousands of people across the UK and Ireland were without power on Monday after Storm Isha lashed the countries with strong winds and heavy rain, disrupting travel networks.
(Photograph:AFP)
Floodwater water surrounds car
Floodwater water surrounds a flooded car abandoned by the side of a road, after the River Eden burst its banks during Storm Isha, near Warwick Bridge, north west England on January 22.