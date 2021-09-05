In pics | Spanish village holds first bull running fiesta since pandemic began

Ten bulls charged through the streets of Villaseca de la Sagra on Sunday in pursuit of hundreds of runners as the first bull running fiesta was held in Spain since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Villages and towns across Spain hold the fiestas but they were prohibited last year as the country brought in tough health restrictions. Opposition to them has increased in recent years as Spanish society remains divided over the controversial issue of using bulls for sport. No one was injured during the country`s first run, in this village of 1,700 inhabitants which is 65 km (41 miles) south of Madrid

People walk at dawn before a running-of-the-bull festival in Villaseca de la Sagra

(Photograph:Reuters)

Revellers look at a steer during a running-of-the-bull festival in Villaseca de la Sagra

(Photograph:Reuters)

A reveller calls a steer during a running-of-the-bull festival in Villaseca de la Sagra

(Photograph:Reuters)

People watch a steer during a running-of-the-bull festival in Villaseca de la Sagra

(Photograph:Reuters)

