In Pics- Spanish cops confiscate $32 million worth of endangered taxidermied animals

Police in Spain are looking into possible smuggling after stuffed animals such as rhinos, polar bears, and elephants were discovered at a massive warehouse near Valencia.
(Image courtesy: www.guardiacivil.es)
CITES protected species
Over 400 CITES protected species were among the stuffed animals discovered, including some that are extinct, such as the scimitar oryx, and others that are extremely endangered, such as the Bengal tiger. Lions, leopards, cheetahs, and lynx were among the others.
(Image courtesy: www.guardiacivil.es)
Ivory tusks
198 huge elephant ivory tusks were also discovered among the pieces.
(Image courtesy: www.guardiacivil.es)
Owner under investigation
According to authorities, the warehouse owner is being investigated for smuggling and crimes against flora and fauna. The owner has not yet been apprehended.
(Image courtesy: www.guardiacivil.es)
Year-long investigation
The discoveries came at the end of a year-long investigation by Valencia police's Nature Protection Team, which began in November 2021 when agents learned of a probable private collection in Betera.
(Image courtesy: www.guardiacivil.es)
Proof of ownership
The agents will then proceed to examine all of the documentation provided by the owner in order to explain his ownership of the aforementioned items in the following phase of the operation.