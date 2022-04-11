In Pics- Spanish cops confiscate $32 million worth of endangered taxidermied animals

Police in Spain has seized one of Europe's greatest discoveries of taxidermy animals. The stuffed animals are estimated to be worth 29 million euros ($32 million) by investigators.



Massive loot

Police in Spain are looking into possible smuggling after stuffed animals such as rhinos, polar bears, and elephants were discovered at a massive warehouse near Valencia.

CITES protected species

Over 400 CITES protected species were among the stuffed animals discovered, including some that are extinct, such as the scimitar oryx, and others that are extremely endangered, such as the Bengal tiger. Lions, leopards, cheetahs, and lynx were among the others.

Ivory tusks

198 huge elephant ivory tusks were also discovered among the pieces.

Owner under investigation

According to authorities, the warehouse owner is being investigated for smuggling and crimes against flora and fauna. The owner has not yet been apprehended.

Year-long investigation

The discoveries came at the end of a year-long investigation by Valencia police's Nature Protection Team, which began in November 2021 when agents learned of a probable private collection in Betera.

Proof of ownership

The agents will then proceed to examine all of the documentation provided by the owner in order to explain his ownership of the aforementioned items in the following phase of the operation.

