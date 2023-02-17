In Pics: Spain's abandoned train station turns into a luxurious hotel

Feb 17, 2023

Hidden deep in the Aragon valley, surrounded by the snow-capped Pyrenees mountains, lies an architectural marvel. The once-abandoned Canfranc railway station today stands as a luxurious hotel ready to welcome guests from around the world.

The hotel and its history

In 1928, Canfranc railway station was inaugurated as an opulent rail hub and its inauguration ceremony was attended by both the president of the French Republic and the King of Spain. The station, today turned into a hotel, stands witness to espionage, gold trafficking and arrests during World War II.



New chapter

For decades, the station lay dormant till work started for its transformation from the beautiful but long-neglected building into a hotel run by the Barcelo Hotel Group. After years of restoration work, Canfranc Station finally opened its gates for its first guests in January 2023.



Tumultuous past

Canfranc Station's ownership was originally shared between Spain and France because of the border position. However, now Spain's local Aragon government, who participated in the regeneration process of the hotel with the Barcelo Hotel Group, owns it. During World War II, an active role was played by Canfranc Station as it witnessed moments of despair and hope. Before the Canfranc municipality's Nazi takeover, for a few European Jews, the station acted as the gateway to liberty after they were persecuted by the German regime.



Detailed renovation

Canfranc Station's renovation aimed to preserve and recognise the history of the station, while also commencing the station's new chapter. Canfranc's hotel manager Maria Bellosta, speaking to CNN, said that “special attention has been paid to every detail” of the regeneration project. She added that it was important to avoid “losing an iota of its personality and enormous legacy”. With this “enormous legacy” comes “an enormous challenge”, said Bellosta. The building of 1928 has adapted the modern hotel's luxuries, without losing its historical element.



On the bucket list

With the renovated Canfranc hotel now open, railway and history buffs have a new destination on their travel bucket list, while Mayor of Canfranc Fernando Sanchez Morales said that the opening of the hotel was welcomed by the locals “with enthusiasm.” “We are very satisfied to have the station alive and bright again,” said Sanchez Morales.



Interior evoking 1920s

The interior design of the hotel, a product of Madrid-based design studio ILMIODESIGN, is aimed at evoking the 1920s through its decor and fabric. The design also includes what Bellosta calls “the historical, cultural and social heritage of Canfranc and the role it developed during the 20th century”. The hotel has 104 rooms, which include four suites. There are three restaurants and a pool in the wellness area.



Photographers flock, architects marvel

Even when the hotel was an abandoned ruin, visitors were attracted to Canfranc. The station was flocked by photographers who were very keen to capture European rail history's forgotten piece which was designed by Spanish architect Fernando Ramirez de Dampierre. Now, post-revamp, the hotel is still attracting guests, photographers and even architects, who marvel at its beauty. When Architect Thomas O’Hare, who had earlier visited the abandoned station, learnt about the renovation, he vowed to return when it gets completed.



