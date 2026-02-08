/In Pics | Spain, Portugal battered with fresh storms after deadly floods

Fresh storms and torrential rain hit Spain and Portugal, claiming another life, forcing mass evacuations, disrupting transport and renewing flood alerts just days after deadly flooding from earlier storms.
In Portugal, Storm Marta caused the death of a 46-year-old emergency services volunteer who drowned while attempting to cross a flooded zone, marking the first confirmed fatality linked to the latest storm system.
Authorities deployed over 26,500 rescue workers across Portugal as floods submerged roads, disrupted transport, triggered landslides and forced thousands from their homes, with emergency teams working around the clock to reach affected areas.
Large parts of southern Spain, including Andalusia, were placed on orange alert as violent storms cut off dozens of roads, suspended rail traffic and forced the evacuation of more than 11,000 residents from flood-hit towns.
Daily life ground to a halt as landmarks like Cordoba’s Roman bridge were closed for safety, while Sevilla FC’s home football match was postponed to protect fans amid worsening storm conditions.
Spanish officials estimate infrastructure damage exceeding $590 million, especially in farming regions, as residents warn recovery could take weeks, with children and elderly among the most affected by prolonged displacement.
Officials say the deadly series of storms underscores how the Iberian Peninsula is increasingly vulnerable to climate change, with prolonged heatwaves and intense rainfall events becoming more frequent and destructive each year.