LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /In Pics | Spain, Portugal battered with fresh storms after deadly floods

In Pics | Spain, Portugal battered with fresh storms after deadly floods

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Feb 08, 2026, 16:33 IST | Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 16:33 IST

Fresh storms and torrential rain hit Spain and Portugal, claiming another life, forcing mass evacuations, disrupting transport and renewing flood alerts just days after deadly flooding from earlier storms.

Iberian Peninsula hit with deadly floods
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Iberian Peninsula hit with deadly floods

Spain and Portugal faced fresh storms and torrential rain just days after deadly flooding from Storm Leonardo, triggering renewed flood alerts, infrastructure damage and large-scale evacuations across both countries amid worsening weather conditions.

Storm Marta claims first life
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Storm Marta claims first life

In Portugal, Storm Marta caused the death of a 46-year-old emergency services volunteer who drowned while attempting to cross a flooded zone, marking the first confirmed fatality linked to the latest storm system.

Massive rescue operations
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Massive rescue operations

Authorities deployed over 26,500 rescue workers across Portugal as floods submerged roads, disrupted transport, triggered landslides and forced thousands from their homes, with emergency teams working around the clock to reach affected areas.

Spain on orange alert
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Spain on orange alert

Large parts of southern Spain, including Andalusia, were placed on orange alert as violent storms cut off dozens of roads, suspended rail traffic and forced the evacuation of more than 11,000 residents from flood-hit towns.

Cities, sports and heritage impacted
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Cities, sports and heritage impacted

Daily life ground to a halt as landmarks like Cordoba’s Roman bridge were closed for safety, while Sevilla FC’s home football match was postponed to protect fans amid worsening storm conditions.

Heavy economic and human cost
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Heavy economic and human cost

Spanish officials estimate infrastructure damage exceeding $590 million, especially in farming regions, as residents warn recovery could take weeks, with children and elderly among the most affected by prolonged displacement.

Climate crisis warning grows louder
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Climate crisis warning grows louder

Officials say the deadly series of storms underscores how the Iberian Peninsula is increasingly vulnerable to climate change, with prolonged heatwaves and intense rainfall events becoming more frequent and destructive each year.

Trending Photo

In Pics | Spain, Portugal battered with fresh storms after deadly floods
7

In Pics | Spain, Portugal battered with fresh storms after deadly floods

Trump's special envoys Witkoff and Kushner visit US aircraft carrier deployed near Iran - What's happening
5

Trump's special envoys Witkoff and Kushner visit US aircraft carrier deployed near Iran - What's happening

Can the USS Abraham Lincoln still survive if Iran fires 500 Khyber ballistic missiles?
7

Can the USS Abraham Lincoln still survive if Iran fires 500 Khyber ballistic missiles?

Meet 5 players with most Man of the Match awards in T20Is; Suryakumar ahead of Kohli
5

Meet 5 players with most Man of the Match awards in T20Is; Suryakumar ahead of Kohli

Meet top 5 batters with most fifty-plus scores in T20Is
5

Meet top 5 batters with most fifty-plus scores in T20Is