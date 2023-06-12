In Pics | Spain begins exhumation of 128 civil war victims from Franco mausoleum

| Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

The Spanish government said on Monday, June 12 that forensic scientists have begun exhuming the bodies of 128 victims of the Spanish Civil War from the former mausoleum of General Francisco Franco near Madrid

Exhumation of the bodies of civil war victims

The remains of around 34,000 people are buried anonymously in the crypt of the basilica carved into a mountainside northwest of Madrid. Many of these are victim of Franco's regime. The Spanish government is finally exhuming the bodies of 128 civil war victims. Relatives of the victims have been fighting for years to give their loved ones a burial under their own names and near their families.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Franco's body was exhumed in 2019

The remains of Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, founder of Spain's fascist Falange movement that supported the Franco regime, were dug up and removed from the mausoleum in April. Franco's body was exhumed in 2019 as part of a plan to convert the complex. It includes a 150-metre-high cross and became a site of pilgrimage for his supporters and is now being turned into a memorial for the 500,000 people killed during the civil war.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Victims being exhumed

The Association for the Reparation of Historic Memory, an NGO representing the victims of Franco, said on Twitter that while Franco's family was able to carry his coffin on their shoulders, the families of his victims had to find out through the media that their relatives were being exhumed.

(Photograph: Reuters )

2,400 unmarked mass graves

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez came to power in 2018. One of the first policies he implemented after coming to power was passing a law that made it possible for relatives to identify victims who are buried in about 2,400 unmarked mass graves around Spain.

(Photograph: Reuters )

'Law on Democratic Memory' opposed

The opposition conservative People's Party has opposed the so-called "Law on Democratic Memory". The People's Party has also vowed to repeal it if it comes to power in the elections scheduled to be held on July 23 this year.

(Photograph: Reuters )