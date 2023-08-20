In PICS | Spain beat England to win their first Women's World Cup
Spain clinched its first Women’s World Cup title on Sunday after beating England 1-0 in the all-important final in Sydney. A goal from Captain Olga Carmona in the 29th minute sealed the fate for the Spanish side, which became only the fifth country overall and third from Europe to put its hand on the coveted trophy since the tournament began in 1991.
Let’s look at some of the images from the historic final.
Captain Olga Carmona leads from the front
Spain captain Olga Carmona shoots her shot in the 29th minute to give her side an early lead in the Women's World Cup Final against England in Sydney.
(Photograph:AFP)
trending now
Spain fail to double lead in second half
Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso reacts after missing the penalty against England in the 70th minute as England keeper Mary Earps celebrates with teammates.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ecstasy and Agony
Ecstasy and agony in one frame, as Spain players celebrate winning the World Cup while Bethany England sits in disbelief.
(Photograph:AFP)
Coach smiles in the end
This World Cup medal means the world to Spain's Coach Jorge Vilda, under whom, one year back, 15 team players decided not to play. After the Spanish Football Federation stuck with him, he led the team to its maiden title.
(Photograph:AFP)
Moment of greatest pride
This photo is a true reflection of the greatest moment for the Spanish Women’s Team players, who finally realised their dream of winning the coveted World Cup.
(Photograph:AFP)
recommended photos
recommended photos
Guard of Honour
Spain – the winning team gives a guard of honour to the English side as they walk past them to receive their second prize in the Women’s World Cup final.
(Photograph:AFP)
Queen joins the party
Queen Letizia of Spain celebrates with the players as they embrace their biggest win at the grandest stage.