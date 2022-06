Land burned; people evacuated

More than 25,000 hectares of land had been burned in the Sierra de la Culebra mountain range in Zamora and thousands more in Catalonia and Navarra.

On Saturday afternoon, it said 11 villages had been evacuated and some 500 firefighters were working to put out the flames.

There have been no reports of deaths or injuries.

Dry and windy conditions have caused wildfires in several areas, with Zamora, near the border with Portugal, among the worst hit.



