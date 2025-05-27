LOGIN

In pics | SpaceX set to launch Starship Flight 9 after two failed flight this year

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: May 27, 2025, 17:25 IST | Updated: May 27, 2025, 17:25 IST

The spacecraft, which is designed for low Earth orbit, is fully reusable. It can also fly to the moon and Mars.

Starship Flight 9
1 / 5
(Photograph:X/@SpaceX)

Starship Flight 9

SpaceX is set to launch its Starship Flight 9 test mission on Tuesday (May 27). In an X post, Elon Musk’s space company shared images of the Starship stacked for flight.
When and where will launch take place?
2 / 5
(Photograph:X/@SpaceX)

When and where will launch take place?

The Starship Flight 9 is scheduled to launch at 7:30 p.m. EDT (2330 GMT) from SpaceX’s Starbase test site near Boca Chica Beach in South Texas. The flight will be the ninth test flight for the massive rocket.
How long will the flight last?
3 / 5
(Photograph:X/@SpaceX)

How long will the flight last?

SpaceX's Starship Flight 9 mission is expected to last slightly over an hour. It will follow the same path of its predecessor, Starship Flight 8, which did not succeed. A backup launch window has also been designated possibly for May 28 and May 29.
World's largest and most powerful rocket
4 / 5
(Photograph:X/@SpaceX)

World's largest and most powerful rocket

The Starship vehicle is the world’s largest and most powerful rocket with a height of about 400 feet (122 metres). The spacecraft, which is designed for low Earth orbit, is fully reusable. It can also fly to the moon and Mars.
Past two failed flights
5 / 5
(Photograph:X/@SpaceX)

Past two failed flights

This comes after two failed flights earlier this year, Flight 7 in January and Flight 8 in March. Although SpaceX successfully managed to return its Super Heavy booster back to Earth, the Ship stage of the rocket failed soon after liftoff.

