In Pics | SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with 23 Starlink satellites, a day after last-minute abort

Published: May 21, 2025, 13:20 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 13:30 IST
SpaceX launched 23 more Starlink satellites into orbit late on Tuesday (May 20) night, just 24 hours after a last-minute abort halted the initial attempt.
1 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)
23 New Starlink Satellites
SpaceX launched 23 more Starlink satellites into orbit late on Tuesday (May 20) night, just 24 hours after a last-minute abort halted the initial attempt.
2 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)
What Payload Did it Take to low Earth orbit (LEO)?
Inside the Falcon 9's payload fairing were 23 Starlink satellites, including 13 equipped for direct-to-cellphone connectivity — part of SpaceX's strategy to disrupt traditional telecom infrastructure.
3 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)
Falcon 9: New Addition to SpaceX Launch Fleet
The Falcon 9 rocket, flying for the first time, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:19 pm EDT on May 20 (03:19 GMT, May 21). The booster, tail number B1095, became the fourth new Falcon 9 inducted into SpaceX's launch fleet in 2025.
4 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)
Why Was It Aborted earlier?
Earlier, on Monday, the first launch was aborted due to an issue that caused the countdown clock to stop at T minus two minutes and 28 seconds.
5 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)
First Flight, First Landing
After sending its payload to space, eight minutes after launch, the first-stage booster, completed a flawless landing on the droneship "Just Read the Instructions" stationed in the Atlantic.
6 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)
60th Falcon 9 Flight of the Year
Tuesday night's launch was the 60th Falcon 9 flight of 2025 and the 43rd Starlink mission of the year already.
7 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)
Mission Achievements
This marked the booster's first-ever flight and landing. It was also the 121st landing on SpaceX drone ship "Just Read the Instructions". Furthermore, this was 449th booster recovery overall.