In Pics | SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with 23 Starlink satellites, a day after last-minute abort

(Photograph: SpaceX )

Falcon 9: New Addition to SpaceX Launch Fleet

The Falcon 9 rocket, flying for the first time, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:19 pm EDT on May 20 (03:19 GMT, May 21). The booster, tail number B1095, became the fourth new Falcon 9 inducted into SpaceX's launch fleet in 2025.