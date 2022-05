The third SpaceX long-duration astronaut crew returned safely to Earth on Friday, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico of the coast of Florida, capping months of orbital study on everything from space-grown chilies to robots.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying three US astronaut and a crewmate from European Space Agency, Germany parachuted into the calm seas in the dark after a 23-hour plus autonomous voyage home from the International Space Station (ISS).

