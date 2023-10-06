In pics | Sikkim flash floods: ISRO satellite images show before & after of South Lhonak Lake

Source: WION Web Team

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 02:41 AM IST

What happened in Sikkim?

The death toll in the flood-hit Indian state of Sikkim has risen to 18 with nearly 100 still missing as of Thursday (Oct 5), said a report by Reuters citing Indian officials, after heavy rains caused a Himalayan glacial lake to burst its banks and triggered a flash flood, in one of the worst such disasters in the region in over 50 years.

ISRO's satellite-based study

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday (Oct 4) carried out a satellite-based study on the outburst of the South Lhonk Lake in Sikkim which caused a flash flood in the state. In a statement, ISRO said, "It is observed that Lake is Burst and about 105 Hectares area has been drained out (28 September 2023 image versus 04 October 2023) which might have created a flash flood downstream."



"ISRO will continue monitoring the lake further using the satellite data," the statement added.



What do the satellite images show?

The series of satellite images show South Lhonak Lake and its surroundings as observed by RISAT 1A on Wednesday; Pre & Post view of South Lhonak Lake as observed by RISAT 1A on Wednesday morning and by Sentinel 1A on September 28 evening; temporal changes in the lake area as on September 17, 2023, September 28, 2023, and October 4, 2023. (Photo credit: ISRO)

'Lake area is reduced drastically': ISRO

In another satellite image, ISRO said it received information about the flash flood in Teesta River, adding the suspected reason from various ground sources was the outburst of the South Lhonak Lake.



"It is found that the lake area is reduced drastically when compared with September 17, 2023, RISAT 1A satellite data," the Indian space agency added. The National Disaster Management Authority believes that the possible cause of the flash flood in Sikkim could be a combination of excess rainfall and a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event at South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim. However, an official statement from the Sikkim government is awaited over the cause of the lake outburst. (Photo credit: ISRO)

What’s the damage?

According to reports, around 14 bridges have been washed away which has hampered rescue operations which were already adversely affected due to heavy rainfall in the region. Images and videos from the Indian state showed flood waters entering built-up areas where several houses collapsed, as well as army bases and other facilities damaged and their vehicles submerged.

Situation to worsen?

The weather department, on Thursday (Oct 5) has predicted heavy rain over the next three days in parts of Sikkim and neighbouring states. This comes after the Indian state had already received 101 mm in the first five days of October which is more than double normal levels.

