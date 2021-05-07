In pics: Shows that were shot in isolation during the pandemic

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world last year many of the large and small scale industries, institutions, organizations shut their shop to prevent themselves and their employees from getting the virus and allowed them to work from the confinement of their homes.

The film industry across the globe was one such industry that was majorly hit. Many actors and filmmakers decided either to indefinitely postpone until the situation turns better and safer to film. Some filmmakers across the world turned this into another opportunity and instead of sitting at home ideally decided to make some interesting films and series from their homes over the highly popular video chat app, Zoom and Skype.