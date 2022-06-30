In Pics: Shanghai Disneyland theme park re-opens after three-months

Enthusiasts excited

Among the first of Thursday's visitors was Zhang Yudong, a 19-year-old student wearing a Mickey Mouse wizard hat and T-shirt donned for the occasion.

"It really feels like coming back home. I was so excited," said Zhang, who holds a Disneyland annual pass. "I had been looking forward to the day. One question I would ask everyday is, 'When will it reopen?'"

(Photograph:Reuters)