In Pics | Severe cold temperatures batter nations
The world is experiencing severe winter storms in recent years, with experts taking a closer look at the link between these extreme cold events and climate change. Countries like China, US, Iran, Afghanistan and India are facing one of bitter colds.
Snowfall in China
This photo taken on January 15, 2023 shows railway workers checking train cars during snowfall in Jiujiang, in China's central Jiangxi province.
(Photograph:AFP)
Snowstorm batters Iran
Vehicles drive along a street during snowfall in Iran's capital Tehran on January 15, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
Even India is not spared by snowfall
A man walks during a snowfall along a path on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 13, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
Braving the bitterly cold weather in Afghanistan
An Afghan family walks down a street during snowfall in Kabul on January 8, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
Worst snowstorm US has ever seen
Vehicles are seen abandoned in heavy snowfall in downtown Buffalo, New York, on December 26, 2022.