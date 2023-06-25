In Pics | Seven Indian eateries listed as most legendary restaurants in the world

The experiential travel online guide, TasteAtlas, has released a list of the most legendary restaurants in the world and their iconic dishes. The list contains 150 such restaurants all over the world, including seven Indian ones. Let us look at which Indian restaurants made it to the list!

Paragon, Kozhikode

Paragon in Kozhikode, Kerala, ranks 11th on the list of Most Legendary Restaurants in the world. It was established in the year 1939 and is a symbol of rich Malabar cuisine. Its most iconic dish is biryani, a delicious blend of rice, meat, and spices, prepared with traditional cooking methods. (Image credit:@DPrasanthNair/Twitter)

Tunday Kababi, Lucknow

Tunday Kababi located in Lucknow, a well-known name for its fine Mughal cuisine, ranks 12th on the list. Its signature dish, galouti kebab, is prepared with minced meat, raw papaya and a variety of spices. The restaurant was founded in 1905 and is famous all over the country and globally as well. (Image credit:@htTweets/Twitter)

Peter Cat, Kolkata

Peter Cat in Kolkata, India is ranked 17th on the list, and is the perfect place for a blend of Indian and continental cuisines. Its most famous dish is unparalleled chelow kebab, which is prepared with a unique combination of Indian and Persian culinary practices. The restaurant was founded in 1975 and is also famous for its ambience and service. (Image credit:@Anilcherukara/Twitter)

Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, Murthal

One of the most famous eateries in north India, 23rd on the list, is Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba located in Murthal and a must-visit for people travelling on the Delhi-Ambala highway. It started from a roadside stall in 1956 and has significantly grown thanks to its iconic aloo paratha, a potato-stuffed Indian bread served with butter and homemade pickles.

Mavali Tiffin Rooms (MTR), Bangalore

Founded in 1924, Mavali Tiffin Rooms, or MTR, is one of the most popular names in Indian cuisine. It ranks 39th on the list and is famous for innovating Rava idli, a steamed semolina cake, that is known for its richness and soft texture. (Image credit:@NarenMenon1/Twitter)

Karim's, Delhi

The 87th name on the list is Karim's, Delhi, established in 1913. This historic Mughal restaurant near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi is known for serving remarkable meat dishes. Its most famous dish is mutton korma, which is well-known all over the country. (Image credit:@syedurahman/Twitter)

Ram Ashraya, Mumbai

One of the most popular South Indian restaurants, Ram Ashraya is located in Matunga, Mumbai. Established in 1939, it ranks 112nd on the list of Most Legendary Restaurants in the World and is famous for its delectable upma. The restaurant remains one of the most crowded ones due to its welcoming dining space and delicious offerings. (Image credit:@gordonramashray/Twitter)

