In Pics | Serbians surrender 13,500 weapons in amnesty after mass shootings

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: May 15, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

Thousands of weapons were put on display by authorities in Serbia on Sunday. It included stacks of weaponry, such as anti-tank rocket launchers and thousands of rifles. As per officials, citizens have turned in weapons in the wake of two devastating mass shootings that rocked the Balkan nation.

Serbia gun amnesty: Unregistered weapons, surrendered by Serbians, put on display

As many as 13,500 weapons were surrendered and turned in by Serbians after a series of mass shootings gripped Serbia. Thousands of weapons were put on display. Populist President Aleksandar Vucic visited the facility in Smederevo where the arms are kept.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Weapons to be used by country's armed forces: President Vucic

President Aleksandar Vucic said around half of the firearms seized since last week were unlawfully possessed while the other half were registered weapons that people nevertheless chose to surrender. The weapons would be sent to Serbian ammunition and weapon companies for prospective use by the military forces.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Strict punishments: President Vucic over post-amnesty period

Speaking over the post-amnesty period, President Vucic said, “After June 8, the state will respond with repressive measures and punishments will be very strict." “What does anyone need an automatic weapon for? Or all these guns?" he added.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Serbia among top European countries in registered weapons per capita: Report

Gun violence in Serbia has witnessed a spike in recent months. As per reports, the Balkan nation is the among top European countries in terms of registered weapons per capita.

(Photograph: Twitter )

War in Balkans led to influx of thousands of weapons in Serbia

The war in Balkans led to the influx of thousands of weapons in Serbia. Authorities are now launching a gun crackdown to curb their illegal use.

(Photograph: Twitter )