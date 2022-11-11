IN PICS | Senegal's 'Plastic Man' hopes to raise awareness against plastic pollution
Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 07:08 PM(IST)
Environmental activist Modou Fall also popularly known as 'Plastic Man' is on a mission to raise awareness among people about the dangers of plastic pollution in the northwest African nation of Senegal.
'Plastic Man' steps in as Senegal govt struggles to tackle plastic pollution
Even as in 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products, the government is struggling in enforcing the law.
Here, 'Plastic Man' is at Yarakh Beach in Dakar, the Senegalese capital. The beach is littered with tons of plastic and trash. In his own creative and unique way to raise awareness over the issue, Modou Fall wears trash bags, thrown-off cups, and junk among others.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Senegal gets its 'Kankurang' in 'Plastic Man'
As Environmental activist Fall walks on the beach covered with trash bags, kids on the beach shout: “Kankurang! Kankurang is coming!”
A part of Senegal and Gambia's cultural heritage, the Kankurang symbolises the spirit that provides order and justice.
Kankurang is considered a protector against evil. Here, this Kankurang is telling the kids about plastic pollution and urging them to respect the environment.
(Photograph:Twitter)
“Climate change is real" says Fall
“Climate change is real, so we have to try to change our way of life, to change our behaviour to better adapt to it," Fall said as quoted by Al Jazeera.
Fall founded an environmental association, called Clean Senegal. The association raises awareness via education campaigns and encourages reuse and recycling of plastic products.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Senegal beach covered with mountains of trash
Senegal is not alone in its fight against climate change as World leaders at the COP27 summit made their commitments to address the issue.
Every year, the world produces a humongous amount of plastics. It ends up clogging waterways, hurting land and sea animals that might ingest the materials.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Long shot of a Senegal beach under grip of plastic pollution
Open sewage flows towards the ocean next to traditional boats. Long shot of a Senegal beach under grip of plastic pollution.
The "Plastic Man" actively engages himself in taking part in events on pollution management in Dakar.