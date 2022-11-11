IN PICS | Senegal's 'Plastic Man' hopes to raise awareness against plastic pollution

Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 07:08 PM(IST)

Environmental activist Modou Fall also popularly known as 'Plastic Man' is on a mission to raise awareness among people about the dangers of plastic pollution in the northwest African nation of Senegal.

'Plastic Man' steps in as Senegal govt struggles to tackle plastic pollution

Even as in 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products, the government is struggling in enforcing the law.

Here, 'Plastic Man' is at Yarakh Beach in Dakar, the Senegalese capital. The beach is littered with tons of plastic and trash. In his own creative and unique way to raise awareness over the issue, Modou Fall wears trash bags, thrown-off cups, and junk among others.

(Photograph:Twitter)