In Pics | Senegal gripped by unrest, death toll mounts

Senegal gripped by unrest, death toll mounts

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 08:25 PM IST

The death toll in the violent clashes between supporters of convicted opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and the police has risen to 15, according to the government's latest update. The army was deployed to patrol the streets while tear gas was fired by the police to disperse the demonstrators. Authorities inspected and detained individuals believed to be causing disturbances.

Sonko's conviction sparks unrest

The clashes initially erupted on Thursday following Sonko's conviction for corrupting youth. However, he was acquitted of charges related to rape and death threats against a woman who worked at a massage parlor.



Senegal in turmoil as Sonko claims government conspiring against him

Sonko, a popular figure among Senegal's youth and the third-place candidate in the country's 2019 presidential election, alleges that his legal troubles are part of a government plot to hinder his candidacy in the 2024 presidential race.



Int pressure mounts on Senegal amidst rising tensions and rights violations

The international community has urged the Senegalese government to address the escalating tensions. Human rights organizations have condemned the government's crackdown, which includes arbitrary arrests and social media restrictions.



Social media platforms suspended in Senegal amid incitement concerns

Platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter, which were reportedly used by demonstrators to incite violence, have been suspended for nearly two days.



Government offers retrial option, arrest timing uncertain

Government stated that Sonko could request a retrial once he was in custody, although the timing of his arrest remained uncertain.

