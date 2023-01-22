In pics | See how different countries celebrated the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit

Written By: Trisha Pathak Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

The Lunar New Year is one of China's most important holidays, and it is celebrated with tremendous hype by Chinese people all over the world. Because the day is observed by the lunar calendar, the date of the Lunar New Year is not established. It generally falls between January 21 and February 20. This time, the people celebrated it on January 22, 2023. Here's a glimpse into the celebrations of the Lunar New Year from different parts of the world.

China

People waited in line to visit the Lama Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing on January 22, 2023. Each Chinese New Year has a zodiac sign, similar to how 12 zodiac signs are connected with various months of the Gregorian calendar. For example, the Chinese New Year in 2022 was the Year of the Tiger. The Year of the Rabbit is 2023, the Year of the Dragon is 2024, and the Year of the Snake is 2025.

(Photograph: AFP )

Thailand

Traditional lion and dragon dancers performed in the Chinatown area of Bangkok on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit. Lunar New Year festivities typically span 16 days. The festivities begin on New Year's Eve and end with the Lantern Festival, which will take place on February 5 in 2023.



(Photograph: AFP )

Philippines

People tried to catch lai see (red envelope) and goodies being thrown by employees of a grocery store during lunar new year celebrations in the Chinatown area of Manila. People who celebrate Chinese New Year do not toss the waste for the first five days of the New Year, according to custom. It is considered that rubbish gathered these days represents riches, and therefore it should not be thrown away.

(Photograph: AFP )

Indonesia

A lion dance performance was seen at a monastery in celebration of the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit, in Banda Aceh.



(Photograph: AFP )

Myanmar

A man prayed inside a Chinese temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Yangon's Chinatown which ushers in the Year of the Rabbit.



(Photograph: AFP )