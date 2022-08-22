In pics - Safest cities in the world right now

A look at the safest cities in the world according to the latest data on Current Safety Index by Numbeo -
The wealthy city in the UAE tops the list with a safety index of 92.20.
(Photograph:AFP)
The capital city is the second one from UAE to feature on the top half of the list with 88.46.
The domination of Middle East cities continues as Doha came third with 86.11.
The Spanish city is well known for its picturesque locations and it was also hailed as the safest in Europe with an index of 85.39.
The capital city of Taiwan completed the Top 5 with an impressive safety index of 85.08.
Quebec City is the only North American city on the top half of the safety list with an index of 84.97.