In pics: Rwanda asylum flight cancelled after legal action

Government will not be deterred

"I have always said this policy will not be easy to deliver and am disappointed that legal challenge and last-minute claims have meant today's flight was unable to depart," Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

"It is very surprising that the European Court of Human Rights has intervened despite repeated earlier success in our domestic courts."

She said the government would not be deterred and would prepare for the next flight.

The flight was cancelled after the plane's engines had been started and cabin crew was seen boarding.

(Photograph:Reuters)