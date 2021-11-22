In pics: Roundup of 7 big moments from American Music Awards 2021

BTS X Coldplay

The K-pop boy band joined British rock band Coldplay onstage at the American Music Awards on Sunday to perform their collaboration 'My Universe' for the first time in front of a live audience. BTS did not perform their signature choreographed dance routine, instead grooved along with the song as they interacted with enthusiastic fans in the crowd who cheered through the performance.



The boyband and Coldplay, though, ended their act with an engaged dance party of sorts amid fireworks. "Coldplay BTS, thank you!" the group said as they blew kisses to the camera.

(Photograph:Twitter)