In pics: Roundup of 7 big moments from American Music Awards 2021

Cardi B made her hosting debut at this year's event. The 'WAP' singer took her fashion game a notch higher with her dramatic ensembles and of course how can we ignore her big laughs and her great humor. "Damn this crowd is loud," she said as she welcomed everyone to the 2021 AMAs. "I ain't gonna lie. I'm a little nervous. I'm sweating."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez brought her upcoming movie Marry Me's character, Kat Valdez, to the 2021 American Music Awards. The actress took to the stage to deliver the debut performance of her new song 'On My Way,' the main song for her upcoming romantic comedy. The 52-year-old songstress began her performance in a dramatic black gown sitting at a piano, than she did a quick change and came out in a stunning beige dress with a veil
(Photograph:Twitter)
BTS X Coldplay
The K-pop boy band joined British rock band Coldplay onstage at the American Music Awards on Sunday to perform their collaboration 'My Universe' for the first time in front of a live audience. BTS did not perform their signature choreographed dance routine, instead grooved along with the song as they interacted with enthusiastic fans in the crowd who cheered through the performance.
The boyband and Coldplay, though, ended their act with an engaged dance party of sorts amid fireworks. "Coldplay BTS, thank you!" the group said as they blew kisses to the camera.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Butter performance
After picking up three major awards: Favourite duo or group, Favourite pop song for 'Butter' and Artist of the Year award, the boy band closed the night with an exciting performance on their summer song 'Butter.'
(Photograph:Twitter)
Bad Bunnyy 'out of the world' performance
Bad Bunny, Tainy, and Julieta Venegas came together for the first time at the 2021 American Music Awards. The trio delivered a futuristic performance of their hit 'Lo Siento BB,' which was released back in October.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Big winners of the night
K-pop boy band BTS swept the American Music Awards 2021 on Sunday as it took home three major awards. The K-pop band won the big award of the night- The Artist Of The Year- as well as the Favourite Pop song award for its hit 'Butter as well as the Favourite Pop group.
Olivia Rodrigo took home the new artist of the year award while Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were honoured favourite female and male pop artists respectively.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic brought their heat and charisma to the 2021 AMAs. Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak of Silk Sonic opened the night with their single 'Smokin Out the Window' from their recently released album 'An Evening With Silk Sonic'.