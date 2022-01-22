In pics: Rolls-Royce's 'Spirit of Innovation' is the world's fastest all-electric plane

Rolls-Royce has announced that its ‘Spirit of Innovation’ plane is officially the world's fastest all-electric aircraft, having broken two new world records which have now been independently verified.

Both records have been officially verified by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), the World Air Sports Federation that controls and certifies world aeronautical and astronautical documents.

The record-setting aircraft is propelled by a 400kW electric powertrain and packs "the most power-dense propulsion battery pack ever assembled in aerospace."