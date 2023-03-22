In pics | Roads, farmland, houses and cars underwater in California

Written By: Anamica Singh Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

As the 12th atmospheric river hit California, houses, roads, farmlands and vehicles submerged underwater. The region has faced several storms in the past few weeks.

Drone footage of California

California is reeling from the aftermath of the latest harsh wintry weather. Drone video from California captured cars, houses, farmland, basically everything underwater.

(Photograph: AFP )

Cold weather storm

Southern and central California, as well as towns along the Pacific Coast south of San Francisco, were the hardest hit by the onslaught of the cold weather storm.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Warnings and advisories

High-wind warnings and advisories are in place for a vast stretch of California. The warning ranges from the Mexico border through Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay area.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Warnings for high mountains

Winter storm warnings were in effect for high mountains, where several feet of snowfall has been forecast.

(Photograph: Reuters )

12th atmospheric river

The storm is 12th atmospheric river to hit the US West Coast since December.

(Photograph: Reuters )

More rain forecast

Up to three inches of rain has been forecast in coastal regions and valleys of Southern California. As much as six inches of rain is likely to fall in lower mountains and foothills, the NWS said.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Strong gusts of wind

Howling winds will hit much of the state, with gusts up to 121 kilometres per hour in Southern California's mountains and deserts.

(Photograph: Reuters )