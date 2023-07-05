In Pics | Revellers participate in Fourth of July events despite heat and downpours

| Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

Revellers across the US participated in Fourth of July activities on Tuesday despite heat and downpours. The day was celebrated with parades, fireworks, and contests amidst political divisions and future concerns about the country.

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular event

People in Boston celebrated the holiday by witnessing the traditional Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular event during severe weather warnings. Hundreds of people gathered on both sides of the Charles River to witness the fireworks that were followed by a concert. (Image credit:@business/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Hot dog eating contest

The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest was held at New York City's Coney Island, where people gathered to watch the competition. The competition was interrupted by rain and resumed after the rain stopped.

(Photograph: AFP )

White House barbecue

The White House celebrated the Fourth of July with a barbecue for military families hosted by President Joe Biden. The president expressed his gratitude to the military for their service and talked about the importance of having unity in the country, as per an AP report.

(Photograph: AFP )

Celebration in Texas

Austin, Texas organised Willie Nelson's 4th of July picnic and fireworks show at Q2 Stadium. The annual Independence Day event observed its 50th anniversary with performances by musicians on the stage and a fireworks display to celebrate the holiday.

(Photograph: AFP )

Washington fireworks

Spectators could be seen sitting under umbrellas to take shade from the sun while waiting for the fireworks to begin. The second picture shows the celebration in Washington where a fireworks show happened along the National Mall and Washington Monument.

(Photograph: AFP )

Cody Stampede Parade, Wyoming

The picture shows Cody Stampede Parade on the occasion of the Fourth of July in Wyoming. The governor participated in it and interacted with the people to celebrate the holiday. (Image credit:@GovernorGordon/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Independence Day parades

Parades happened all across the nation to mark Independence Day in America. Here, people can be seen participating in the Freedom Festival Parade (L) in Provo, Utah with enthusiasm. Another parade took place in Breckenridge, Colorado (R).

(Photograph: Twitter )

Independence Day fireworks at Miami Beach

People gathered at the South Beach at Florida's Miami Beach (L) to watch Independence Day fireworks. The second picture shows Macy's Independence Day fireworks show in New York City over the Manhattan skyline. In many places, fireworks were postponed or cancelled due to thunderstorms.

(Photograph: AFP )