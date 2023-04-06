In pics | French protesters start fire in restaurant popular with Macron

| Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

France was once again in the grip of fresh protests against pension reforms on Thursday as people gathered in large numbers. Some of them set the awning of a restaurant on fire.

Left Bank brasserie set on fire

Nationwide protests against the pension reform bill erupted once again in France on Thursday, with protesters attacking a a Left Bank brasserie popular with President Emmanuel Macron.

(Photograph: Reuters )

People threw stones, bottles and paint at the police

People lit the awning of the La Rotonde restaurant on fire and threw stones, bottles and paint at the police. The restaurant had hosted a celebratory dinner by Macron following his lead in the first round of the 2017 presidential election.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Protests against raising of retirement age

Protests have marred France since January against the flagship reform of Macron's second term, which will lift the retirement age by two years to 64.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Most people oppose the pension legislation

According to polls, a wide majority of French oppose the pension legislation. The government's decision to push it through parliament without a vote had also angered the people.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Talks with PM failed on Wednesday

Labour groups had called for people to gather in large numbers after talks with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne failed on Wednesday.

(Photograph: Reuters )