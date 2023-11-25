In Pics | Relief in West Bank, Israel as Palestinian prisoners, hostages released on day one of truce

Palestinian prisoners released by Israel as part of a four-day truce with Hamas reached home Friday (Nov 24) as celebrations broke out in the West Bank. A total of 39 prisoners were freed on day one of the truce, who reached home to a heroic welcome, with fireworks clouding the night sky and patriotic Palestinian music exalting the atmosphere.

Relief Amidst Uncertainty:

For families of Palestinian detainees freed in an Israeli-Hamas hostage deal, Friday brought a mix of relief and sadness as Gaza braces for continued conflict after a four-day truce.



Hostage Release:

Under a Qatar-brokered accord, 39 Palestinian women and minors facing various charges were released, alongside 13 Israeli hostages taken by Hamas during the recent assault on Israel.

Ongoing Releases:

Over 100 more Palestinian prisoners are set to be released in the next four days, with the possibility of additional releases if the truce extends. Israeli commanders pledge to free all hostages, responding to the Gaza campaign initiated after the Hamas attack that claimed 1,200 lives.



Qatar Deal Terms:

As part of the Qatar deal, Hamas will release a total of 50 Israeli hostages. On Friday, 24 hostages, including four children (aged two, four, six, and nine) and an 85-year-old woman, were released and taken to an Egyptian hospital for assessments before returning to Israel.



Controversial Detention Policy:

Israel currently detains a record 2,200 Palestinians in administrative detention, defended as a counter-terrorism measure. Palestinians consider them prisoners of war, sparking controversy. Israel and the US criticize the allocation of public funds for their support, branding it as an incentive for violence.

