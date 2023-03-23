In pics | Relativity Space launches world's first 3D-printed rocket

Written By: Anamica Singh Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

World's first 3D-printed rocket

The world's first 3D-printed rocket lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Wednesday, but unfortunately failed to reach orbit. However, it was still a milestone for Relativity Space, the California company behind the innovative spacecraft.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Second-stage separation error

Billed as less costly to produce and fly, the unmanned, 110-foot tall Terran 1 rocket suffered an "anomaly" during second-stage separation as it streamed towards low Earth orbit, according to a livestream broadcast by aerospace startup Relativity Space.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Aerodynamic stress

The first and second stages of the rocket separated successfully. But, around three minutes into the flight, Roughly at an altitude of nearly 16 kilometres, the rocket reached peak aerodynamic stress.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Fails to reach orbit

Something went wrong soon after. The rocket's second stage engine appeared to briefly ignite but failed to achieve thrust, ultimately failing to reach orbit.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Reason to celebrate

Relativity Space still has lots of reasons to celebrate. The launch proved that 3D-printed rockets are structurally viable, Relativity Space's Arwa Tizani Kelly said.

(Photograph: Reuters )