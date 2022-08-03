In pics - Red Vladimir Putin statue appears in Central Park, leaves visitors fascinated

A red statue depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a tank has been installed in the New York City playground (Text: Reuters)
Red Statue
The statue was created by French artist James Colomina. This is not the first time that the artist has done something like this as he is well known for placing red statues in different venues.
Second venue
This is the second place where the Putin statue was placed after it made its debut in Paris's Luxembourg Gardens.
Crowd favourite
The statue quickly became a hit among the Central Park visitors as children were seen playing with it and even adults were eager to take selfies with the installation.
Public opinion
"I think it's a good way to express one's opinion and show the world that there are a lot of people out there not happy about what's happening," onlooker Maryham Yaacoub told Reuters.
Recent controversies
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure in the recent past due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Although he has received backlash from all around the world, Putin maintains that Russia will go forward with their military action.
New naval strategy
Putin recently signed a new Russian naval strategy that states the American desire to rule the oceans and NATO's growth pose the greatest threats to Russia
Putin says fight on
After Russia's victory in Lysychansk, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the troops to fight on. He ordered his troops to press on deeper into Donbas.