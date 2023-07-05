In Pics | Rare pink grasshopper spotted in UK

| Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

We have commonly seen green and brown grasshoppers, but have you ever seen one with vivid and bright colours? An amateur photographer was shocked when he found a rare pink grasshopper in his garden. The pink colour of grasshoppers is caused by a genetic mutation, according to experts.

Stunning 'vivid colour'

Gary Phillips, 65, who resides in Llandegfan, Anglesey, was stunned by the "vivid colour" of the insect in his garden. As quoted by BBC, Phillips said that he had to focus on what he saw to realise that it was a pink-coloured grasshopper, which he likely thought to be rare. (Image credit:@alfonslopeztena/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Stood out due to unique colour

Phillips was fascinated as the small creature hopped across his garden. He then clicked some pictures of the grasshopper, which stood out due to its unique colour despite its small size. (Image credit:@alfonslopeztena/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

A 1% chance of witnessing a pink grasshopper in lifetime

According to some experts, people have around a one per cent chance of witnessing a pink grasshopper in their whole life. Paul Hetherington, of conservation charity Buglife, says this is right only if you are not actively searching for them. (Image credit:@PKBook22/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Green meadow grasshopper

The green meadow grasshopper is one of the common species of grasshoppers in the UK. However, they are usually green, brown, or a mixture of the two colours. The pink is considered to have been caused by a genetic mutation on rare occasions. (Image credit:@PKBook22/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Survival is hard for pink grasshoppers

The vibrant pink colour makes the insect stand out and unable to hide from predators. This makes it even harder to find them as they are not able to survive for long. (Image credit:@mandy_forde/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

The recessive gene passes through subsequent generations

Hetherington said that the pink colour of grasshoppers is due to a recessive gene which is passed through the subsequent generations. This is called erythrism, which causes excessive red pigment and inadequate black pigment, making it "not useful" for the insect in the wild as it makes them stand out from the green-coloured grass. (Image credit:@HolyroodRanger/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Summer months more suitable

In the summer months, the chance of survival of these insects increases after they change their colour and are less noticeable. Harrington is amazed by the beauty of such creatures. (Image credit:@klr96322226/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )