In Pics: Rare ‘beaver blood moon’ marks last total lunar eclipse until 2025

On Tuesday, several parts of the world witnessed the last total lunar eclipse for the next three years. A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon blocking the sunlight from reaching the Moon which causes a shadow on the Moon’s surface.

The reddish appearance of the lunar surface is because the Earth blocks the reflection of all direct sunlight from the moon and due to this dimming of colour and slight red hue it is referred to as a "blood moon."



Tuesday's total lunar eclipse also coincided with what is known as a "beaver moon". The name originates from the Algonquian languages once spoken by Native Americans in the New England territory and is a moniker adopted by the Old Farmer's Almanac which refers to a November full moon.

Here are some of the images from across the world that captured the wondrous phenomenon: