In Pics: Rare ‘beaver blood moon’ marks last total lunar eclipse until 2025

Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 12:57 AM(IST)

On Tuesday, several parts of the world witnessed the last total lunar eclipse for the next three years. A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon blocking the sunlight from reaching the Moon which causes a shadow on the Moon’s surface. 

The reddish appearance of the lunar surface is because the Earth blocks the reflection of all direct sunlight from the moon and due to this dimming of colour and slight red hue it is referred to as a "blood moon."

Tuesday's total lunar eclipse also coincided with what is known as a "beaver moon". The name originates from the Algonquian languages once spoken by Native Americans in the New England territory and is a moniker adopted by the Old Farmer's Almanac which refers to a November full moon. 

Here are some of the images from across the world that captured the wondrous phenomenon: 

Uttar Pradesh, India

The lunar eclipse seen in the Indian state Uttar Pradesh's city of Prayagraj on November 8, 2022

(Photograph:AFP)

Delhi, India

The last total lunar eclipse also known as 'Chandra Grahan' seen from India's capital, Delhi on November 8, 2022

(Photograph:PTI)

Assam, India

The 'Blood moon' seen in Guwahati, a city in the Indian state of Assam, on November 8, 2022. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Beijing, China

Image shows the moon rising behind the outer walls of the Forbidden City during a lunar eclipse in Beijing, China on November 8, 2022. 

(Photograph:AP)

San Salvador, El Salvador

The rare spectacle of a "Beaver blood moon" seen in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 8, 2022

(Photograph:Reuters)

Mexico city, Mexico

The moon during a lunar eclipse in Mexico City, Mexico November 8, 2022. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Washington, US

A bird is seen flying past the moon during the eclipse by the US Capitol building in Washington on November 8, 2022.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Washington, US

The lunar eclipse seen from the NASA's Kennedy Space Centre on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 (Photo: @nasahqphoto)

(Photograph:Twitter)

Sydney, Australia

The moon seen over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a lunar eclipse in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

(Photograph:AP)

Bangkok, Thailand

A flight passes in front of the moon during the lunar eclipse in amid the annual Loy Krathong, full moon day festival, in Bangkok, Thailand November 8, 2022. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Villa Nueva, Guatemala

The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Villa Nueva, Guatemala on November 8,2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Tokyo, Japan

This combination of images show the progression of a "blood moon" total lunar eclipse over Tokyo, Japan on November 8, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Pontianak, Indonesia

A part of the "blood moon" seen above a mosque’s dome during a total lunar eclipse in Pontianak, Indonesia on November 8, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Shanghai, China

The "blood moon" seen from The Bund promende during the total lunar eclipse on Tuesday. 

(Photograph:AFP)

