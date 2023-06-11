In Pics | Rainbows dominate as White House celebrates Pride Month

| Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 08:01 PM IST

The White House hosted the largest-ever pride event on Saturday. The celebration was aimed at showing support for the LGBTQ+ community by the administration of President Joe Biden.

Largest pride event

The largest pride event, as described by the White House administration, welcomed hundreds of people to celebrate the rights of LGBTQ+ people and was hosted by President Joe Biden and the first lady on the South Lawn. (Image credit:@WhiteHouse/Twitter)

Bills for LGBTQ+ rights

As mentioned in an AP report, lawmakers of the state have introduced about 525 bills and passed 78 bills that secure LGBTQ+ rights, according to the Human Rights Campaign, a group that supports rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. (Image credit:@WhiteHouse/Twitter)

A significant event

As quoted by an AP report, Josh Helfgott, an LGBTQ+ advocate and social media influencer from New York City, said the celebration of Pride Month at the White House seemed like one of the most significant events of his life. (Image credit:@WhiteHouse/Twitter)

Celebration in the wake of warnings

This celebration comes in the wake when LGBTQ+ advocates have been warning about state legislatures enacting more discriminatory legislation, especially for the transgender population. (Image credit:@WhiteHouse/Twitter)

America is a nation of pride

President Biden, in a tweet, announced, "Today, the People's House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world. America is a nation of pride." (Image credit:@POTUS/Twitter)

Delayed celebrations

According to reports, the event was initially scheduled on Thursday but got delayed due to the poor quality of air as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted across most of the US but lifted over the last week. (Image credit:@WhiteHouse/Twitter)

Biden praises the LGBTQI+ community

President Biden praised the courage of the LGBTQI+ community of America and their contributions in celebrating this victory for their rights. He also ensured their future and safety. (Image credit:@POTUS/Twitter)

