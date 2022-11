IN PICS | Preparations in Qatar for FIFA World Cup as final countdown begins

Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 06:13 PM(IST)

Qatar 2022 begins with the hosts' opening game against Ecuador on Sunday 20 November at 17:00 CET (19:00 local time). The 64 matches will take place across eight venues. Preparations in Qatar are ongoing as FIFA World Cup countdown begins. It will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and the first played in the Arab world.

FIFA World Cup Mascot La’eeb is everywhere in Qatar

Qatar and FIFA have unveiled La’eeb as the Official Mascot for this year’s FIFA World Cup 2022. La’eeb is an Arabic word meaning super-skilled player. He belongs to a parallel mascot-verse that is indescribable. La’eeb encourages everyone to believe in themselves as ‘Now is All’.

In Qatar, La’eeb will be everywhere – welcoming the world, inspiring young fans and cheering the action during the tournament, which will take place from 20 November to 18 December.

(Photograph:AFP)