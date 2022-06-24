Protests force South Africa's Eskom to widen power cuts - See pics

Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 06:31 PM(IST)

South African state power company Eskom said it would be forced to widen electricity cuts on Friday and over the weekend as labour protests linked to deadlocked wage talks disrupt operations.

'Rotational' outages

The utility, which has struggled to meet power demand in Africa's most industrialised nation for over a decade, has been implementing "Stage 2" rotational outages since the start of the week.

But it will increase the severity of the outages to "Stage 4," requiring up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) of capacity to be shed from the national grid, from 1100 local time until midnight (from 0900 to 2200 GMT) on Friday.

Stage 4 outages will also be implemented from 0500 local time until midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

(Photograph:AFP)