In pics | France: Violent unrest after police shoots dead teenager at traffic stop

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 04:23 AM IST

Violent protests across the France

Protests erupted across France, on Tuesday (June 27) after the a police officer allegedly shot dead a 17-year-old at a traffic stop near Paris. The image shows a vehicle set on fire, on Tuesday, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre where the victim lived. While protests began in Nanterre another violent protest erupted in southwestern France's Toulouse, on Wednesday.

(Photograph: AFP )

Overnight clashes in Paris suburb

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Wednesday said that the police arrested 31 people overnight, while 24 police officers suffered slight injuries and nearly 40 cars were torched.



The protesters set fire to a music school and bins as tear gas was used by the police to disperse the crowd.



In light of the overnight unrest, the government has mobilised 2,000 police personnel in the Paris region. The interior ministry also called for calm after overnight youths burned cars and shot fireworks at police who then retaliated with tear gas. The image shows smoke and flame rising from burning objects on the road after the youths and police clashed, on June 27.

(Photograph: Reuters )

What do we know about the incident?

The alleged shooting by the French police officer occurred, on Tuesday morning, after two policemen pulled over the teenager, who was identified as Nael M., for breaking traffic rules, said the prosecutors. The Nanterre prosecutor's office said that the officer fired at the boy, who subsequently died from his wounds. The police officer, of North African origin, is being investigated for voluntary homicide. The image shows smoke rising from a bonfire in a residential area during clashes in Toulouse, on Wednesday.

(Photograph: AFP )

'Police kills': Anger over conflicting claims

The teenager was reportedly shot in the chest by a police officer who was then seen lying about the circumstances of the killing, which has sparked more anger.



Initially, the police reported that the teenager was shot by an officer after he tried to drive his car at him. However, the video of the incident shared on social media contradicted the claims. In the footage, two policemen were seen standing at the side of a stationary car and one officer was seen pointing the gun at the driver. A person was heard saying, "You are going to get a bullet in the head." The officer was then seen firing point blank as the teenager's car drove off abruptly. The car drove a few metres and then crashed while the driver subsequently died from his wounds. The image shows a protester holding a slogan which reads "Police kills" during a rally in Nantes on June 28.

(Photograph: AFP )

'We will lead a revolt for my son': Victim's mother

In a video shared on TikTok, a woman identified as the victim's mother said, "Everyone come, we will lead a revolt for my son," and called for a memorial march in Nanterre on Thursday, reported Reuters. The image shows firefighters extinguishing a burning vehicle during clashes in Toulouse on June 28.

(Photograph: AFP )

'Inexcusable': Macron's rare criticism of police

Speaking about the killing of the 17-year-old, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called the incident "inexcusable" in a rare criticism of the police in the country.



Macron told reporters in Marseille, "We have an adolescent that was killed, it is unexplainable and inexcusable." He added, "Nothing justifies the death of a young man." The case had "moved the entire nation," said Macron and expressed "respect and affection" for the grieving family members. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne tweeted that she hoped that "our absolute demand for the truth will allow calm to prevail over anger". The image shows smoke rising behind a residential area in Toulouse on June 28.

(Photograph: AFP )

Victim's family files legal complaint against the officers

Yassine Bouzrou, a lawyer for the family, on Wednesday, said, "You have a video that is very clear: a police officer killed a young man of 17 years. We can see that the shooting is not within the rules." He also said that the family has filed a legal complaint against the officers for homicide, complicity in homicide and false testimony, reported Reuters. The image shows firefighters extinguishing burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police on Nanterre on June 28.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Traffic stop deaths in France

Tuesday's killing was the third fatal shooting during traffic stops in France, since the beginning of this year, said a spokesperson for the national police, adding that it is also down from a record 13 last year.



According to a tally by Reuters, there were three such killings in 2021 and two in 2020, which also claimed that a majority of victims since 2017 were Black or of Arab origin. Meanwhile, rights groups have previously alleged systemic racism inside France's law-enforcement agencies, which Macron has denied.



Therefore, his remarks on Wednesday have been deemed rare and unusually frank since senior lawmakers in Paris are often reluctant to criticise police given voters' security concerns.



The image shows a burnt car after clashes between youths and police on June 28.

(Photograph: Reuters )