In Pics | Protests erupt across East Asia as Japan starts releasing treated radioactive water into ocean

Written By: Vikrant Singh Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 12:01 AM IST

Japan on Thursday (August 24) started releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, triggering concerns in neighbouring nations over the safety of aquatic products and marine life. The move was marked by heavy protests in China, North Korea, South Korea and Hong Kong. Japan’s move comes hot on the heels of an approval from the UN nuclear watchdog last month that green-lighted the release of the water after having found that it met international safety standards.

Protest from China

China on Thursday reacted to Japan’s move to release the treated water by announcing a blanket ban on all aquatic products from Japan. China is "highly concerned about the risk of radioactive contamination brought by... Japan's food and agricultural products," the customs bureau said in a statement. Japan retaliated by saying that Beijing was spreading "scientifically unfounded claims."

(Photograph: Reuters )

Protest from Japanese fishing groups

Japanese fishing groups also fear reputational damage as the industry remains unconvinced about Tokyo’s claims of water safety. "All we want is to be able to continue fishing," the head of the Japan Fisheries Co-operative said in a statement that touched on the "mounting anxiety" of the community. Japan’s fishing industry is expected to take a severe hit as China, Hong Kong and Macau plan to ban Japanese seafood imports.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Protests erupt in South Korea

South Korean authorities arrested at least 16 demonstrators who breached the Japanese embassy in Seoul. However, South Korea's government stated that its evaluation revealed no issues with the scientific and technical components of the discharge. However, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo mentioned that restrictions on importing Fukushima fisheries and food products would persist until public concerns were alleviated.

(Photograph: Reuters )

North Korea registers protest

North Korea's foreign ministry demanded the immediate cessation of water discharge, labelling it a "crime against humanity", as reported by state media. "Japan should immediately withdraw the dangerous release of radioactive wastewater which seriously threatens the lives, safety and the future of humanity," the statement said.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Taiwan to closely monitor water quality

The Taiwan Atomic Energy Council (AEC) declared its intent to closely monitor the waters surrounding Taiwan during Japan's disposal of treated radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear plant. The AEC's plans include inter-ministerial cooperation for data collection, vigilant supervision of sea radiation levels, and the creation of a model to assess the extent of dispersion of radioactive wastewater.

(Photograph: Twitter )