In pics: Protesters in Italy demand action on sexual abuses in Catholic Church

A small group of anti-abuse activists staged a demonstration near the Vatican embassy to Italy seeking action into sexual abuse in the Italian Catholic Church. The protest comes in the wake of discussion gaining ground on how such an investigation should be organised.

The protesters approached the Apostolic Nunciature building, near the centre of Rome, carrying boards with pictures of men and women with blood-stained underwear.

The new head of Italy's Catholic Church has announced a study into clerical child sex abuse over the last 20 years. It came after Pope Francis had called for a transparent annual audit of efforts to protect minors, as he seeks to restore trust in the Catholic Church following a global scandal.

Inquiries across the United States, Europe and Australia have exposed widespread abuse of children and a decades-long cover-up.