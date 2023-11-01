In Pics | Pro-Palestinian protests across the world
Written By: Navya Beri | Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 02:44 AM IST
Protesters rally in Islamabad in solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Thousands of supporters of Pakistan's biggest Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) marched through the streets of Islamabad on Sunday (October 29) and rallied in support of Palestine.
Jordanians rally for Gaza after refugee camp air strikes
Nearly 2,000 Jordanians protested on Tuesday (October 31) in support of Palestinians in Gaza following a deadly Israeli airstrike on a Palestinian refugee camp.