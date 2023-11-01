LIVE TV

In Pics | Pro-Palestinian protests across the world

Written By: Navya Beri | Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 02:44 AM IST

Protesters rally in Islamabad in solidarity with Gaza Palestinians

Thousands of supporters of Pakistan's biggest Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) marched through the streets of Islamabad on Sunday (October 29) and rallied in support of Palestine.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Jordanians rally for Gaza after refugee camp air strikes

Nearly 2,000 Jordanians protested on Tuesday (October 31) in support of Palestinians in Gaza following a deadly Israeli airstrike on a Palestinian refugee camp.

(Photograph:Reuters)

