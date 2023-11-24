In pics | Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 03:51 AM IST

War in Gaza casts a shadow on holiday season in US

As Americans celebrated Thanksgiving, on Thursday (Nov 23) it was not like any other, with heightened security measures and tensions running high over the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. The United States has recently witnessed a wave of protests, both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian, across the country which has prompted officials to take extra precautions at airports and shopping malls during the holiday season, including along the route of New York's signature Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.



Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York ushered in the holiday season, on Thursday as thousands gathered to see their beloved characters like Snoopy, Baby Yoda, and SpongeBob SquarePants taking to the skies in the form of massive floats. This year marked the 97th time the parade has been held since 1924.

Thanksgiving parade disrupted

The parade which began Manhattan’s Upper West Side making its way along Central Park in New York City was briefly disrupted when about a half-dozen protesters in jumpsuits covered in fake blood glued themselves to the street. They also carried banners which read "Free Palestine", "Genocide then. Genocide now" and "Liberation for Palestine and Planet". However, parade continued as police worked. (Photo: X/@protest_nyc)

Biden's message of 'unity' and 'decency'

During the NBC television's coverage of Thursday's parade, United States President Joe Biden urged national unity and "decency". "Today is about coming together," said Biden. "We’re the greatest nation in the world. We should focus on that. We should focus on dealing with our problems and stop the rancor." When asked about the possible protests that may break out during the parade, New York Mayor Eric Adams told reporters the city respected free-speech rights but would not tolerate any disruption. "You're not going to destroy property, you're not going to injure people," Adams said on Wednesday (Nov 22), as quoted by Reuters. Image shows President Joe Biden leaves after taking part in the annual ceremony of pardoning the National Thanksgiving Turkeys on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, United States on November 20, 2023.

Pro-Palestinian protesters detained

Images and videos shared on social media show protesters briefly disrupting the parade after lining across Sixth Avenue. According to Reuters, a group of about 20 pro-Palestinian protesters halted the parade for a few minutes before officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) led off the protesters, clasped in zip ties.

Around 8,000 people participated

The iconic decades old parade is not just about what is going on in the skies with massive floats but also on the ground level the procession includes more than two dozen floats, marching bands from around the country and a number of clown crews, organisers told the Associated Press. Around 8,000 people participated in this year's parade, with thousands of New Yorkers and people from various nearby cities and states lined up the streets in coats on a chilly morning.

'Genocide Then, Genocide Now'

Thanksgiving dates back to 1863, in the middle of the American Civil War, when President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday of November as a day to give thanks and seek healing. While school children in US learn that the holiday roots trace back to the Pilgrims, who settled in modern-day Massachusetts at Plymouth Rock. However, for Native Americans, the Thanksgiving is a day of dark reflection about the genocide that followed. Image shows pro-Palestinian protests demonstrating during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York City, United States on November 23, 2023.

