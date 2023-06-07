In Pics | Pride Month celebrations around the world

| Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 12:16 AM IST

The LGBTQ+ rights movement has made tremendous strides over the past few decades. In many countries, June is officially recognised as Pride Month. Which countries held their pride parades this year, let's take a look.

Japan

A Japanese court ruled on Tuesday, June 6 in favour of same-sex marriages. The court stated that not allowing same-sex marriage was unconstitutional. The judgement was welcomed by the LGBTQ community and soon the Pride Month celebration fervour took over.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Thailand

Thailand hosted its Pride parade on Sunday, June 4. Several people took part in the parade. Some of them waved the rainbow flag, while some held placards which read 'love is love'. The Thai Pride Parade called for same-sex marriage and gender identity rights.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Jerusalem

Thousands of people in Jerusalem took part in the Pride Parade on Thursday, June 1.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Italy

Italy is going to hold its Pride Parade on Saturday, June 10. Italy hosts the 'Roma Pride' event as a show of support for the LGBTQ community.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Bolivia

Bolivia held its Pride Month celebrations on Saturday, June 3. People, dressed in festive colours gathered around the streets of Bolivia to celebrate Pride Month.

(Photograph: Reuters )

India

Chennai city in India marked the Pride Month by hoisting the rainbow flag on Thursday, June 1.

(Photograph: Reuters )

US

People attended the LGBTQ Pride event that was held in Tennessee, US on Saturday, June 3. People hoisted the rainbow flag and sang songs to support the LGBTQ community.

(Photograph: Reuters )