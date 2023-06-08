In Pics | Pope Francis over the years

| Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

Pope Francis, is the bishop of Rome, sovereign of the Vatican City and the leader of the Roman Catholic Church since 2013. He was elected the leader of the Roman Catholic Church after Benedict XVI retired. He is the first pope from outside Europe since the 8th-century papacy of Syrian Pope Gregory III.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio

Pope Francis's original name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio. He was born on 17 December, 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He is the son of Italian immigrants to Argentina.

(Photograph: AFP )

Felt 'called to the church'

He worked briefly as a chemical technician but left after feeling he was being "called to the church". He entered the Jesuit novitiate, also known as the Society of Jesus, in 1958.

(Photograph: AFP )

Ordained a priest in 1969

He taught literature and psychology in high school while pursuing a degree in theology. He was ordained a priest in the year 1969. He took his final vows in the Jesuit order in 1973. He then served as the superior head of the Jesuit province of Argentina from 1973 to 1979.

(Photograph: AP )

Became a cardinal

In 1992, he was appointed an auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires. He was named archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998. He was then consecrated a cardinal in 2001.

(Photograph: AFP )

Papacy

In February 2013, Pope Benedict XVI resigned, citing old age and health concerns. Bergoglio was then elected as Pope. He chose the name Francis in honour of St. Francis of Assisi who lived a life of humble service to the poor.

(Photograph: AFP )

Revered among Catholics

Pope Francis is revered among Catholics for his work with the poor. He is also known for conveying his openness to different perspectives on Catholic doctrine, especially social issues.

(Photograph: AFP )

Pope Francis's health issues

Pope Francis suffered a severe bout of pneumonia at the age of 21 that led to the removal of part of his right lung. Although it does not affect his health significantly, the Pope has faced some health conditions in the past few years. He underwent abdominal surgery on Thursday, June 8. As per statements from the Vatican, all of the pope's private and general audiences had been cancelled until June 18 as a precautionary measure.

(Photograph: AFP )

Pope expresses his gratitude

The pope expressed his gratitude towards his well-wishers for praying for his good health. His doctors at Rome's Gemelli hospital are reported to have advised the Pope to 'take all necessary precautions'. Pope Francis has two trips planned for this summer. One is to Portugal from Aug 2-6 to attend World Youth Day and visit the Shrine of Fatima. The other is to Mongolia from Aug 31-Sept 4.

(Photograph: AFP )